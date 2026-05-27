Hywel Dda Health Charities has provided funds to develop the Message in a Bottle scheme for patients across Ceredigion who are supported by the Specialist Palliative Care Team.
The scheme is a simple but effective way for palliative care patients to keep their personal and medical details in a safe container to be accessed by medical professionals in an emergency.
It means that anyone attending to a patient at home can access next of kin details, a DNACPR (Do Not Attempt Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation), a Future Care Plan, an ADRT (Advance Decision to Refuse Treatment form), or a written instruction as to where to find all the important forms in the house.
Paramedics responding to callouts in a person’s home already use the Message in a Bottle scheme.
Professionals look for a green sticker inside a person’s front door, which alerts them to the presence of a green bottle in the fridge.
Developing the scheme so it’s more widely used across the county will mean more patients can benefit from the scheme, which improves communication and promotes more timely and safe decision making.
A similar programme in Carmarthenshire has already demonstrated the positive impact the scheme can have.
Carys Stevens, Team Lead for the Specialist Palliative Care Team, said: “We’re incredibly grateful that charitable donations have enabled us to develop this important initiative.
“Message in a Bottle has the potential to increase the number of days our patients spend at home – as their preferred place of care.
“Having this standardised way of storing a patient’s information and plans improves access to important information. It will have a direct and clear benefit to patient care.”
Hywel Dda Health Charities is the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board and donations help to fund services over and above what the NHS can provide.
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