A group of friends from the Rheidol Riding Centre are coming together to honour the life of their dear friend, Liz Hughes, by organising a memorial ride whilst raising funds for local cancer services.
Liz sadly passed away from cancer in January 2025 and was a passionate rider who loved spending time in the valley with her horse, Betsi, and her riding community.
The event, which takes place through the breathtaking Rheidol Valley on Sunday 7th June, is raising funds for the Chemotherapy Day Unit at Bronglais Hospital, which supported Liz during her illness.
The memorial ride will begin at 10am, starting and finishing at the Rheidol Riding Centre, and will offer three routes to cater for riders of all abilities: 6-miles, 8-miles or 14-miles.
Paige Denyer, Fundraising Support Officer, said: “We are incredibly grateful to the friends of Liz Hughes for organising such a meaningful event in Liz’s memory.
“The generous charitable donations we receive don’t replace NHS funding. Instead, they are used to provide items and activities above and beyond core NHS expenditure, such as more welcoming surroundings for patients, families and staff, and research into, and the development of, treatments.”
To donate to Liz’s memorial ride, please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/lizhugesmemorialride
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