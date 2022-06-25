Nurse pair complete mammoth charity coastal walk challenge

BRONGLAIS Hospital’s most senior cancer nurses have this afternoon completed a mammoth 90-mile coastal challenge to raise vital funds for a chemotherapy appeal.

Nurse Specialists Rhian Jones and Eirian Gravell split the mammoth walk into eight stretches between Llwyngwril in Gwynedd and Cardigan in Ceredigion, and pledged to complete it together in the month of June.

The start of the final leg of the challenge in Borth earlier today ( Hywel Dda charities ) ( Hywel Dda charities )

They did the final five-miler today, Saturday 25 June, and were joined by dozens of patients, ex-patients and supporters, walking from Borth with a finish at Aberystwyth Bandstand.

Rhian said: “The coast walking was a challenge but it was such a worthwhile cause and that kept us going. It’s been overwhelming how much support we’ve had.”

Eirian added: “The Appeal is being so well supported by the whole community. And that can be seen today by the fact that over 70 people joined us for the final five miles of our coastal walk, including some of our patients and ex-patients and our family, friends and NHS colleagues.”

Walking along the coastal path from Borth to Aberystwyth ( Hywel Dda charities ) ( Hywel Dda charities )

The plucky pair walked more than 40 miles in the first week of June, from Cardigan to Aberporth, Aberporth to New Quay and New Quay to Llanrhystud. Then last week the plucky pair did another 40-mile chunk, from Llanrhystud to Aberystwyth, Llwyngwril to Aberdyfi, Aberdyfi to Machynlleth and Machynlleth to Borth.

The duo has been joined on some of the walks by Rhian’s husband Dafydd and Eirian’s husband Huw, who have been a huge support.

Clinical Nurse Specialist Eirian said: “Our husbands have been amazing. We have had some great days walking. The stretch from Aberporth to New Quay was particularly hard with a few steep parts but we have laughed a lot and kept going strong.

“We have been appreciating our beautiful countryside and how lucky we are.”

Nurse Specialists Rhian Jones and Eirian Gravell have completed their 90-mile challenge ( Hywel Dda Charities ) ( Hywel Dda Charities )

Specialist Haematology Nurse Rhian added: “This part of the coastline has many challenging stretches and we have been way outside our comfort zone. On some days we have been walking up to 15 miles! But we both work on the chemotherapy day unit and wanted to do something to help with the Appeal.”

The pair set themselves a £2,000 fundraising target and you can still donate here: https://hyweldda.enthuse.com/pf/rhianeirian-6b785