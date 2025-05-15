Road closures around a beloved and beleaguered Gwynedd hotel have been extended.
Gwynedd Council say the condition of the Corbett Arms Hotel building in Tywyn remains a serious concern, and they continue to monitor the condition in the interests of the safety of the public.
Following a significant collapse at the rear of the building in January of this year, the council introduced the partial closure of a road, the erection of security fences, and continuous monitoring of the building.
A project group has been convened by the council with a range of expertise to manage and implement the response to the issue and Gwynedd is consulting with Cadw.
The council say a further collapse on the roof of the ballroom occurred in February.
Concerned about further collapses and the need be in a position to take immediate action to protect public health and safety, the council commissioned a specialist company to erect the scaffolding along Maengwyn Street and part of Corbett Square and carry out pre-preparation work on site for specialist machinery.
Urgent action was required to temporarily close Maengwyn Street, Corbett Square and Red Lion Street to traffic from 17 April and to install purpose-built scaffolding to protect the safety of nearby residents and businesses and the general public.
The council say they have “now taken the difficult but necessary step of extending the closure of these roads to traffic for a period of six months” to allow time for the determination of the application for Listed Building Consent which will be submitted shortly by the council, to be determined by Welsh Government Ministers.
“It will also allow for any consented works to make the structure safe, including or possible deconstruction of part of the building to be completed whilst ensuring the safety of nearby residents and the public in general.”
As a result, Maengwyn Street Tywyn will be closed to vehicles from its junction with Brook Street travelling westerly up to Corbett Square as well as Red Lion Street. Signs are in place to explain the alternative route.
The council appreciate the impact on residents and businesses and apologise for any inconvenience, but the temporary road closures ensure public safety.
If work on the Corbett Arms building is completed before mid-November, the council will re-open the effected roads as soon as possible.
“As part of the application for Listed Building Consent process, interested parties will have the opportunity to make representations during the consultation period. These representations will be considered by Welsh Government Ministers prior to the determination of the application.
Unless there is another collapse or evidence the condition of the building is deteriorating to such an extent the council must respond urgently, other than preparatory works, the council will not carry out demolition work until listed building consent has been approved by Welsh Government Ministers,” the spokesperson added.
“The council will continue to assess the remainder of the building, before considering any further action, taking into account the structural condition, public safety and the listed status of the building.”