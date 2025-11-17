Older patients are being “prematurely written off” and discharged into care homes simply to free up hospital beds, a Senedd committee has warned.
Senedd members found a focus on “patient flow” rather than outcomes meant temporary moves often became permanent, stripping older people of their independence.
John Griffiths, who chairs the Senedd’s local government committee which held an inquiry on hospital discharges, said improving step-down care needs urgent attention.
He warned: “We heard the push to free up hospital beds is often driving older people into residential care prematurely, with no focus on rehabilitation and access to therapy.
“We all know that a hospital is not an appropriate environment for people to recover but neither is a residential home without a focus on recovery.”
The committee was alarmed by evidence of people being “prematurely written off” through the practice of routinely and inappropriately discharging older people into care homes.
Mr Griffiths said: “What may initially be seen as a temporary measure often becomes permanent as they lose independence.
“People shouldn't be removed from acute hospitals into care homes just to free up hospital beds, important though that is.
“They need appropriate intermediate care with therapeutic and nursing input.
“We need to focus on patient outcomes – not just patient flow.”
“To see any real change in hospital discharge, we urgently need better partnership working across health and social care, and greater parity between these important sectors.”
Dawn Bowden, Wales’ minister for social care, welcomed the committee’s report and confirmed the Welsh Government accepted all 18 recommendations.
She said £30m has been invested this year to boost council services that support hospital discharge, and would be meeting partners in the coming weeks to ensure improvements
Ms Bowden committed to a “rapid review of intermediate care practices” to strengthen reablement efforts and help people stay at home.
