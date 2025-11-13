The report explains that NRW is an organisation under pressure and facing continuing uncertainty. It started 2024-25 with a staff budget deficit of around £9 million, which it forecast would grow to £17 million by 2026-27 if it did not take action to cut costs. To save costs, NRW removed 8% of staff posts from its overall establishment in April 2025 as part of its ‘case for change’ restructure .