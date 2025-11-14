Human rights in Wales are too often “promises rather than protections”, leaving vulnerable people dependent on goodwill rather than legal guarantees, a Senedd member has warned.
Sioned Williams, who chairs the Senedd’s cross-party group on human rights, said disabled people, refugees and children are being let down by a system that fails to protect their rights.
She warned a report’s “sobering” findings showed a gap between the Welsh Government’s ambition and the reality for people facing poverty, discrimination and barriers to justice.
Plaid Cymru’s shadow social justice secretary said the cross-party group’s report revealed a Wales where human rights are too often aspirations rather than guarantees.
She told the Senedd: “Rights that cannot be claimed are not rights at all. They are hopes.”
