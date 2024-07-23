The Older People’s Commissioner for Wales has launched a new guide to help older people and their families better understand their rights when accessing their GP practice, and the kinds of services and support that should be available.
The Commissioner has published the guide after research she undertook earlier this year found that changes to the way services are delivered, and the changing roles of health professionals working with GP practices, have left many older people struggling to find suitable appointments.
The guide also includes contact details for organisations that can provide help and support to older people and their families, including the Commissioner’s own Advice and Assistance Service.
Versions of the guide are available in BSL, Audio and Easy Read formats.