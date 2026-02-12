An award-winning Bronglais nurse is leading the way in early liver disease detection.
Liver specialist of 15 years Donna Blinston was becoming frustrated with often seeing liver patients in the late stages of disease: “Up to now in my career, it felt like I was trying to close a door when the horse had already bolted.
“I want to get ahead of the horse so we can start changing things for people.”
She described a “tsunami” of liver disease developing across the UK, becoming the leading cause of death in adults aged 35-49.
It remains the only major disease area in which mortality rates continue to rise, having quadrupled in the last 50 years.
Two million people worldwide die from liver disease each year, becoming the fastest-growing cause of cancer-related deaths.
But what’s frustrating is that 90 per cent of liver disease is reversible if caught early - Donna wants to “change this trajectory” for her patients.
In November, she won the Chief Nursing Officer for Wales Award for doing just that - she began hosting liver health events across Ceredigion on top of her normal caseload, increasing awareness and early identification of liver disease.
She suggests public stigma is a major barrier for early detection, with liver disease only being associated with alcohol, when there are over 18 causes of the disease.
Instead of just running screenings for high-risk groups such as those with alcohol or substance misuse, which relies heavily on individuals being motivated to attend, she began hosting health events open to all, bringing not just liver specialists but dieticians, diabetes, endocrine and cardiac teams.
This holistic approach attracted a wider range of people, finding that 12-15 per cent attending had a level of liver disease, with a further 1-2 per cent with advanced liver disease.
The hepatology advanced nurse practitioner and independent prescriber said: “I want to raise awareness that liver disease doesn’t just mean alcohol.”
She said the results of the award have been “massive”, being encouraged to host more events and include them in different NHS programmes.
She is now calling for the public to “get curious” about their liver: “It’s important because there’s so much we can do to correct liver issues.
“The liver is an amazingly robust organ, but disease doesn’t necessarily present symptoms until it's too late and the horse has bolted.
“If you’re at risk - if you have metabolic conditions like thyroid disease or autoimmune conditions like diabetes, cholesterol or blood pressure problems - get curious about your liver health.
“If you’re feeling tired or sluggish, we can look at lifestyle changes to make sure your liver is healthy.
“We can prevent issues from getting worse and fire-fight those complications, which is what people die from.
“The earlier we recognise and treat it, the better the health trajectory can be.
“Start being curious, look after your health, and help us change that trajectory.”
The next health event is Wednesday 13 May, focusing on chronic illnesses, open on a drop-in basis at the Aberystwyth Rugby Club from 10-7pm.
