People living with long-term health conditions - such as diabetes, endometriosis, chronic fatigue and autoimmune conditions - are not getting enough support from NHS health and care services to effectively manage their conditions and enjoy better health for longer, a committee report has said.
In the report, the Senedd’s Health and Social Care Committee calls on Welsh Government to “refocus efforts on delivering person-centred care in the NHS, with integrated services for people living with long-term health concerns.”
“Furthermore, greater emphasis is needed on preventing health deterioration and to alleviate pressure on services by reducing the need for emergency intervention and hospital admissions,” the report said.
46 per cent of adults in Wales experience chronic conditions, according to Public Health Wales, with 19 per cent having two or more long-term conditions, and the report warns these numbers are “expected to rise.”
People living in deprived areas are more likely to develop chronic conditions at a younger age and are expected to have at least one condition by the time they are 50.
These people spend fewer years in good health, requiring more support from NHS services.
The Welsh Government’s A Healthier Wales plan, published in 2018, sets out its ambition for patient-centred care, focused on coordinating tailored services to meet individual needs by ensuring better co-operation across departments, support from specialist nurses, ‘one stop shop’ clinics and advice on diet, exercise and wellbeing.
The Committee heard that this is “far from patients’ current experience of the NHS in Wales.”
It heard how people’s conditions are treated in silos, with no shared decision making, leading to delays and confusion as patients struggle to navigate the system.
There is also a “worrying lack of mental health support, especially at the point of diagnosis,” the committee found.
The A Healthier Wales plan also recognises that prevention measures are crucial for improving people’s quality of life and reducing pressure on services.
Public health initiatives can reduce the probability of people developing chronic conditions, whilst regular screening for patients ensure early intervention to spot problems before they get worse.
“However,” the report said, “preventative work is often not a priority and it’s not clear what action has been taken since the publication of A Healthier Wales.”
The Chair of the Health and Social Care Committee, Russell George MS, said: "Despite repeated calls for action, and six years since the publication of the A Healthier Wales plan, the Welsh Government is still failing to provide the support people need to live well for longer.
“This failure not only impacts individuals' quality of life but also places an unsustainable burden on our NHS.
"While much attention has been concentrated on NHS acute care, there has been far less focus on people who rely on regular access to healthcare to manage one or more chronic conditions.
“We have made a number of recommendations to improve the situation, but ultimately, we are looking to Welsh Government to take immediate, decisive action to protect the health of the nation and the future of the NHS.”