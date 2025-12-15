A formal public consultation has been launched for a proposed wind farm near Bala.
The proposal concerns the development of Foel Fach Wind Farm.
Renewable energy developers Coriolis Energy and ESB have launched the formal public consultation. If approved, the 72 MW,10 turbine project could generate enough clean electricity to power over 68,700 average households every year.
Foel Fach Wind Farm will provide a Community Benefit Fund of £8,000 per MW of capacity per year for the lifetime of the project. Coriolis and ESB are working with Mantell Gwynedd and CVSC (Community and Voluntary Support Conwy) to ensure the fund is tailored to local needs.
The developers are also collaborating with Community Energy Wales to explore a community ownership model which would allow residents, businesses, and local groups to invest in the wind farm and receive a return on their investment.
Louise Housecroft, Foel Fach Wind Farm Project Manager, said: “We’ve been engaging with local people since starting the project and we’re looking forward to meeting residents again at consultation events.
“Local people have been telling us that they are concerned about energy bills, local services and climate change, and we believe that the Foel Fach Wind Farm project has a part to play in tackling these issues.
“We’re proud of the industry-leading community benefit fund we’re making available to benefit local good causes, and excited to be working up a partnership with Community Energy Wales on a shared ownership model.”
Ben Ferguson from Community Energy Wales said:
“A share in the ownership of the project would empower communities and build local. The returns on the locally owned share will be in the control of local people, who can decide how to use the money - whether by donating to local charities, providing funding to set up new community businesses or using the money to develop more local sustainable energy enterprises.”
Foel Fach Wind Farm aligns with the Welsh Government’s commitment to reach net zero by 2050. Onshore wind is the UK’s most cost-effective form of new power generation and plays a vital role in reducing reliance on imported energy.
Coriolis is committed to listening and incorporating feedback before submitting the final planning application to the Welsh Ministers.
There is a need to develop homegrown renewable energy for lots of reasons, In Wales, the demand for electricity is increasing rapidly as heat and transport is electrified, and our industries decarbonise. Reducing our reliance on fossil fuels, much of which comes from abroad, is also beneficial as it helps tackle climate change, will stabilise prices over time, and secure our energy systems.
Consultation events will take place at a number of areas for people to have their say on the wind farm proposal. The first is at Neuadd Mynach, Cwmtirmynach, from 3pm-7pm on 15 January.
Canolfan Henblas, Bala, will host the second event on 16 January from 3pm-7pm.
Neuadd Sarnau on 17 January will hold an event from 10am-2pm.
The consultation opened on 10 December and closes on 9 February.
