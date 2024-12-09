The first Women’s Health Plan for Wales has been launched.
The plan, created by the National Strategic Clinical Network for Women’s Health, part of the NHS Wales Executive, sets out how NHS organisations in Wales will close the gender health gap by providing better health services for women, ensuring they are listened to and their health needs are understood.
As part of the plan, £750,000 will be spent on research for women’s health conditions and women’s health hubs will be set up in every part of Wales by 2026.
First Minister Eluned Morgan said: “The first Women’s Health Plan for Wales will ensure women receive better health services throughout the course of their lives.
“I want this plan to be the start of better care for women – I want women’s voices to be heard and their experiences to be recognised.”
National Clinical Lead for Women’s Health Dr Helen Munro said: “My hope is that the plan will help to raise awareness that women's health must be a priority.
“As a clinician, I am acutely aware that services for women in Wales often fall short of what women require, need and deserve.
“Through the implementation of the plan we hope to reverse this.”