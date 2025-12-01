On Friday, 28 November members of Tywyn Inner Wheel Club travelled by train to meet members of Porthmadog Inner Wheel Club in Barmouth to promote ‘Orange the World’ in conjunction with the United Nations’ campaign, UNiTE to end violence against women.
The signature colour of the campaign is orange. As a bright and optimistic colour, orange represents a future free from violence against women and girls.
From 25 November to 10 December every year, UNiTE calls on people everywhere to wear the colour orange and take action to end violence against women and girls so members of the two Inner Wheel groups wore orange.
They planned to walk around the town but due to torrential rain made a hasty retreat to Antonia’s Cafe where they received a warm welcome.
Tywyn Inner Wheel will hold their annual Mulled Wine and Mince pie event in the Abbeyfield Residence, Tywyn on Tuesday, 9 December at 3pm.
Proceeds raised will be split between the Abbeyfield Residents Fund and Tywyn Inner Wheel charities.
