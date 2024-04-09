Powys Teaching Health Board and Powys County Council have launched a new campaign aimed at raising awareness of the potential harms of vaping to young people in the county.
Figures from the School Health Research Network suggest that while the number of young people in Powys who smoke tobacco is continuing to decline, vaping is on the increase.
One in 5 young people in Powys admit to having tried vaping.
Mererid Bowley, Executive Director of Public Health at PTHB said: “We simply don’t have enough evidence to know the long term impacts that vaping has.
“Developing brains shouldn’t be exposed to nicotine, which poses a risk of addiction.
“The simple message is, if you don’t smoke, then you shouldn’t start vaping.”