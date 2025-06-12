Siblings have braved the wind to walk along the coast for Dementia UK – a cause close to their hearts.
Kate Dunn from Garndolbenmaen is walking all 130 miles of the Anglesey Coast Path in memory of her dad, and also for her mum, after seeing the devastating effect of dementia on her parents.
Her sister Karen Dolan-Smith and brother Nick Moore joined her on 6 June for the penultimate leg of the walk.
“We are close siblings who have all had to see my dad and now my mum suffer from dementia,” said Kate.
“On 6 June, we walked with other family members and friends from Llanfairpwll to Brynsiencyn.
“To date my fundraising total stands at £1,436. My original target was £500 so that's amazing and I'm very grateful to all who have supported me financially, practically and emotionally.
“I'm hoping to achieve £1,500 before I close my Just Giving page down at the end of June.”
Kate added: Karen, Nick and I are very fortunate to have had such loving parents and we miss our dad every day. Mum is mostly "still mum" on our visits to her care home but we know the illness can only mean deterioration at some point.
“I'm grateful for the support of my siblings, my husband Paul, and other family members and friends to help us through what lies ahead.”
Dad Ray passed away in January 2023 and mum Chris, who was diagnosed last year, currently lives in Bryn Seiont Newydd care home in Caernarfon.
Kate, who has one section - Newborough to Aberffraw – of Anglesey Coast Path to complete, set herself a fundraising target of £500 and did her first walk on 2 March from Aberffraw to Rhosneigr.
Since then Kate has “walked some sections alone, and on others been accompanied by friends and family”.
The 54-year-old worked for the NHS before taking a job at Tesco, Porthmadog, to spend more time with her parents.
“I decided to take an early pension when dad was still alive as it gave me more flexibility to spend time with him,” Kate said.
“When dad died he was in his 90s.
“Poor mum struggled to care for him for a couple of years before he went into a home.
“He became quite aggressive with his type of dementia which was very out of character. He was the nicest man, the nicest dad, but dementia can do this to people.
“Mum has long-term memory still and can remember our childhoods, but can’t tell you what she had for lunch.”
As well as raising money and awareness, Kate’s walk is helping her.
“It has given me the chance to clear my head and heart of some negative stuff. Lots of things come to your mind with dementia, like guilt and other things.
“And I’ve been able to talk to others affected by dementia. I made a t-shirt with a picture of my parents on it and people stop me and share their stories.”
