More cuts to health services in Powys could be on the horizon as the board look to deal with a financial crisis which could see it go bust without further Welsh Government support.
At a board meeting on Wednesday, 27 November members were told that after seven months of the 2024/2025 financial year Powys Teaching Health Board (PTHB) is £3.794 million adrift of where it should be.
Director of finance Pete Hopgood told board members that if this trend continued PTHB would post a deficit budget of £29.5 million at the end of March.
This would be £6.5 million over the deficit budget of £23 million that PTHB had set for the year.
Mr Hopgood said that the health board “needs to take further urgent mitigating action to allow us to hit our target deficit, which is above the £9 million savings already included in our plan.”
He added that a request would be submitted to the Welsh Government for “strategic cash” to allow PTHB to be meet its obligations to suppliers and staff.
The board unanimously “noted the increased risk” in achieving the £23 million deficit budget and that further “in year mitigations” will be needed to achieve it.