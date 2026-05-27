Powys Teaching Health Board (PTHB) have set up a new framework to deal with complains and concerns in a better way.
At a PTHB board meeting on 20 May, members received an updated report on its new “Listening to People” framework.
This is a new all Wales policy which is in place to deal with managing concerns, complaints, incidents and redress.
Board members were told that the new framework is designed to simplify access for patients and families, remove duplication across systems and ensure a consistent organisational response.
Director of nursing, quality, women. and family health Paul Hooton said: “We have fully implemented the new listening to people framework since 1 April, and are making good progress in embedding the framework around that.”
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