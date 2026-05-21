Cwmni Pendraw present ‘DNA’ by Wyn Bowen Harries
Also directed by Wyn, the play reveals Rosalind Franklin’s contribution to the story of life and how her work was ‘borrowed’ by James Watson and Francis Crick, who then went on to reveal the structure of DNA and win the Nobel Prize.
We see the challenges faced by an unconventional character who challenged the period’s gender stereotypes.
The production is accompanied by an original arrangement of songs and music from the period, the 1950’s, played live by Patrick Rimes.
In addition to being a folk musician best known for being in Vrï and Calan, Patrick is also a talented composer, arranger and conductor.
Experienced cast members Siôn Emyr, Llŷr Evans, Morfudd Hughes and Manon Wilkinson take on the play’s roles in the play, which Wyn sees as a detective story. Rosalind is our ‘detective’, who explains her work and challenges to her friend and mentor, Adrienne Weill.
We understand Rosalind’s work through projected images, which illustrate the science simply and clearly. The design is in the capable hands of Cai Dyfan, with lighting and animation by Ceri James.
Wyn said: “As a company, we have specialised in bringing environmental and historical themes to the stage. This time, I wanted to delve deeper into a scientific field to show how science changes our lives, that there are gripping stories involved, and how the contribution of women has been under-appreciated in the past!
“A strong story is essential, and I felt there was both a detective story and a love story here. Rosalind’s love and commitment were undoubtedly to her work and to science itself. Unbeknown to her, Rosalind herself was much loved and admired by her friend Adrienne and by fellow scientists, but she was solely committed to her work.”
DNA is at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on 12 June (7.30pm).
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