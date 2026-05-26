Angela Powers’ daughter Charlotte loves being outside more than anything.
The non-verbal 30-year-old with complex needs adores experiencing the sea air, woodland paths, birds and the freedom of being out in the world rather than cooped up inside.
Angela, who is Charlotte’s full time carer, is hoping to help her keep her daughter in the nature she loves with an electric all-terrain wheelchair trike.
Angela said: “Over the past year, life has changed enormously for both of us.
“I care for Charlotte full time, and despite many challenges, my priority has always been making sure her life contains joy, stimulation, dignity, adventure, and meaningful experiences — not just basic care and survival.
“The electric power assist would also reduce physical strain on me as her full-time carer, making longer outdoor journeys safer and more sustainable for both of us.”
Charlotte suffers from multiple complex neurological and genetic conditions including epilepsy, Neurofibromatosis Type 2 which causes brain tumours, Ring Chromosome 22 Mosaic, and Phelan-McDermid Syndrome.
After launching a GoFundMe page to pay for the wheelchair, the community has helped Angela raise over £4,000 from 62 donors of her £6,500-8,000 target in just seven days.
The money will buy the Mountain All-terrain Wheelchair Trike plus safety accessories and restraints, weather protection, and cover delivery and set-up costs.
Angela said she has been “overwhelmed” by the support the pair have received from her local community: “Charlotte deserves access to adventure, freedom, nature, and community just as much as anyone else.”
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