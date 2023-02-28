Speaking following the decision to place to board back into special measures, Gill Harris, interim chief executive at Betsi Cadwaladr, said it was ‘extremely disappointing’ that the health board was back in special measures, adding: “I acknowledge that more needs to be done at a greater pace to regain the confidence of our staff and our communities. The dedication and effort of our 19,000 staff has been recognised and this decision will help us to ensure our communities get the services they expect and deserve.”