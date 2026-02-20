First Minister Eluned Morgan, has welcomed the backing of 20 major renewable energy projects, totalling more than 530 MW, in Wales which could see thousands of green jobs created.
It’s the biggest number of Welsh projects to get backing in the UK Government’s Contracts for Difference auction.
In the latest round, five onshore wind, 12 solar and three tidal energy projects received a contractual guarantee for the price of the electricity they generate, giving the go-ahead for work to start on the projects.
Baroness Morgan said: “I am delighted these projects have been successful in the latest auction round.
“As well as meeting vital targets to reduce carbon, onshore wind and tidal energy bring major economic benefits and high-quality jobs to Wales.”
