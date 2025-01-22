Putting in place effective programmes to prevent poor health offers great value for money, a Public Health Wales report has found.
According to the new report prevention initiatives such as early years education, vaccination programmes, smoking cessation and support for carers offer an average return of £14 for every £1 invested.
PHW said investing in prevention initiatives could help reverse the decline in the nation’s health, address the root causes of inequalities and enable the people of Wales to live longer, healthier and happier lives.
The report says the cost of health inequalities to the NHS in Wales is £322m per year with people in the poorest areas living on average 17 less healthy years of life compared to people in the wealthiest places.