HRH The Princess Royal has paid a visit to a Mobile Support Unit delivering cancer treatments during Bronglais hospital’s refurbishment.
On Friday 12 April, HRH The Princess Royal visited Tenovus Cancer Care’s Mobile Support Unit and the ongoing build of a new chemotherapy unit at Bronglais Hospital.
The Princess Royal met with staff and supporters from Tenovus Cancer Care and Hywel Dda University Health Board helping to continue to deliver cancer treatments during the refurbishment.
During the visit, HRH viewed the ongoing developments of the new chemotherapy unit and was given a tour of the Mobile Support Unit. She also signed a visitors’ book before being presented with a posy of flowers.
Tenovus Cancer Care’s three Mobile Support Units travel across Wales bringing treatments to communities. The charity works in partnership with local health boards to deliver cancer treatments including chemotherapy and immunotherapy.
This was the fourth visit HRH, Patron of Tenovus Cancer Care, has paid to the Mobile Support Units after previously attending in Cardiff Bay in 2018, Wrexham in 2015, and Cwmbran in 2010.
The units set up in cark parks, supermarkets, and community venues and have the same clinical standards you’d expect from a hospital. They are currently being used at full capacity and, last year, delivered over 3,000 treatments.
Tenovus Cancer Care Chief Executive, Judi Rhys MBE, said: “We are proud to be supporting Hywel Dda University Health Board by providing them with use of our Mobile Support Unit to continue to deliver vital chemotherapy and immunotherapy treatment.
“It was an honour to have our valued Patron, HRH The Princess Royal, meet with staff and see the partnership first-hand. Colleagues relished the opportunity to showcase the Unit, of which we are so proud, and to talk to HRH about our work. This is the ninth engagement HRH has attended with us and we are extremely grateful for the continued support we’ve received over the years.”
His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Dyfed, Miss Sara Edwards, said: “We were delighted that Her Royal Highness, The Princess Royal, made a special visit to the area and highlighting the invaluable work and support provided by Tenovus Cancer Care and Bronglais Hospital in assisting patients and families.”
The Deputy Chair of Hywel Dda, Eleanor Marks, said: “We were pleased to welcome HRH The Princess Royal to Bronglais Hospital to see the plans for the new Chemotherapy Day Unit, the building of which will start in May 2024 that was supported considerably by the fundraising efforts of our local population and through our Hywel Dda charities.”
John Harrison, Mobile Support Unit patient, said: “The use of the Tenovus Cancer Care Mobile Support Unit at Bronglais for the chemotherapy unit is very important because it is one of the few available services to a very rural area with limited public transport and potentially hours of travelling for treatment. The chemotherapy staff using the unit not only provide treatment but also offer vital support and reassurance for any problems or concerns.”