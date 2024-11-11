A package of initiatives to prevent Type 2 diabetes to reduce avoidable death and disability is part of a new approach to tackling diabetes being driven by NHS Wales.
Today, 220,000 people in Wales are living with diabetes and by 2035 it is expected an additional 48,000 people will be living with the condition - one in 11 adults.
90 per cent of those living with diabetes in Wales have Type 2 diabetes, a serious and sometimes lifelong condition.
10 per cent of the NHS budget is already spent on diabetes.
The Tackling Diabetes Together Programme’s aim is to bring about a step-change in diabetes management and prevention across Wales.
Jim McManus, National Director of Health and Wellbeing at Public Health Wales, said: “Advancements in digital technology are making treating and managing both Type 1 and 2 far easier and more effective than ever before, improving outcomes and extending lives.
“But there is a lot of work to do if Wales is to prevent avoidable disability and death from diabetes, and it is only by us all working together that we will get there.
“The Tackling Diabetes Together Programme is trying to join up the whole diabetes system in Wales.”