A COMMUNITY is demanding the return of their much-loved pharmacist after villagers say she was dismissed last week.
The doors to Talybont Pharmacy remained closed on Monday morning as around 50 villagers congregated on the narrow pavement to demand the reinstatement of pharmacist, Cerian Screen.
It is understood she was dismissed by email last week after a suggestion she advocated for a patient.
One protester told the Cambrian News: “She is part of the community and does so much for everyone.
“With it being so hard to get a GP appointment, Cerian has been a godsend for this village.
“She always goes above and beyond to help people who come in to the pharmacy.
“She means so much to us in Talybont and we just want her back.”
Another protester said: “I come to Talybont pharmacy from Aberystwyth as Cerian treats you like a human being and not a number.
“She spots things that others have missed and will even see people when she’s on a lunch break. She’s great.”
A petition was set up online and put in shops around the village once it was announced that the pharmacist had been dismissed.
The online petition has gained nearly 500 signatures with the petition in Davmor Garage alone having around 300 signatures.
The online petition, set up by Valerie Michelle James says: “Our local pharmacist Cerian has been dismissed from her post in Talybont pharmacy for advocating for a patient.
“Anyone that has ever been in to Talybont pharmacy and spoken with or got advice/support from Cerian, will know how passionate and dedicated Cerian is, and how much of an asset she is to our community.
“Cerian has helped so many of us now it’s our turn to help her.
“Please her get Cerian reinstated by signing this petition.”
One commenter who signed the petition wrote: “Cerian cares about her customers. “So to penalise her for trying ‘too hard’ to do her utmost to provide the best service she can is just totally unfair and counter-productive.
“She’s the reason we use Talybont pharmacy, due to her absolutely fantastic care, kindness and helpfulness. Let’s not lose such a valuable asset (and she’s a nice person too!).”
In 2021, Cerian received the award for Excellence in Delivering Self-Care Agenda in Community Pharmacy at the Welsh Pharmacy Awards.
Speaking at the time, she said: “It made such a difference to the community that they could come to me, not just for the many services provided by other pharmacies, but also that I am a prescribing pharmacist, and as such, am able to further help the community and ease the burden on GP practices.”
A spokesperson for Hywel Dda University Health Board said: "We cannot comment on a contracted service, to do so would breach confidentiality.
“We would like to reassure the community of Talybont that pharmacy services remain unaffected.”
The Cambrian News has asked owner of the pharmacy Gary Jones for comment.