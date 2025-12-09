Following a successful pilot at Glangwili Hospital’s emergency department, Hywel Dda University Health Board has rolled out Learning Disability Packs across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, and Pembrokeshire.
These packs are designed by the health board’s Learning Disabilities Team to make emergency hospital visits less stressful and more accessible for adults with learning disabilities.
They provide clear, simple information and reassurance for patients and their families.
The pack is available at Bronglais, Glangwili, Withybush hospital’s emergency departments and Prince Philip Hospital’s Acute Medical Assessment Unit.
To ensure the packs are offered promptly, the Learning Disabilities Team is working closely with front-of-house staff and holding staff drop-in sessions.
Posters will also promote their availability throughout departments and patients, or their carer can ask for a pack at reception.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.