Scientists from Aberystwyth University are part of a £1.55m project to unravel long-term vaping risks and benefits on lung health for smokers.
The project aims to address unanswered questions about the biological effects of vaping on lung cells, immune cells and inflammatory markers and airway microbiome.
Unlike previous studies which considered effects on lung health at a single timepoint, this study will examine the effect of long-term vaping on the respiratory system over the course of a year.
The first study of its kind, EVALUATE has received £1.55m from the Medical Research Council.
The study will recruit 200 healthy smokers, including people attempting to quit, as well as a small group of non-smokers to assess the health of their lungs.
Professor Luis Mur from Aberystwyth University said: “Vaping is often seen as a safer alternative to smoking, but we still know far too little about its long-term impact on the lungs.
“This research is therefore vital, not just for science, but for public health, so that individuals and policymakers can make informed decisions based on robust evidence.”
Professor Mur will investigate the accumulation of toxicants within the airways after vaping.
He added: ”Using our cutting-edge mass spectroscopy platforms, we can monitor how toxicants in the airways change as people move from smoking to vaping.
“Combined with data on immune cell function, this interdisciplinary approach will give us a powerful insight into the true nature of e-cigarette exposure on the airways.”
Dr Aaron Scott, chief investigator of the EVALUATE study added: “We will study how vaping affects important airway immune cells and the epithelial cells which line the insides of the lung.
“Since these cell types play a critical role in the development of smoking-related lung diseases, these changes will provide clear insight into vaping on lung health.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.