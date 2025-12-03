All secondary school pupils will be able to access new education materials designed to help increase understanding about common women’s health conditions.
The resources, launched by the Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Sarah Murphy, cover four key areas – menstrual health, endometriosis, pelvic health and menopause.
The Women’s Health Network has worked with school nurses and learners across Wales to develop the materials.
Girls and boys contributed to ensure they reflect the information young people need.
Secondary schools will be able to adapt the resources to include their own branding.
The materials work across multiple platforms, including email, leaflets, posters, social media and QR codes.
They are designed to reduce stigma around periods, help young people recognise when to seek medical help, and raise awareness of conditions like endometriosis. They also provide information on pelvic health and menopause to support understanding of health issues throughout their lives.
Members of the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board youth panel who helped create the materials were at the launch event at the Children’s Hospital in Cardiff.
Sarah Murphy, Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, said: “These new resources will help to support the health and wellbeing of young people across Wales.
“By working directly with young people to develop these materials, we’ve ensured they address the real questions and concerns they have.
“I'm grateful to all the young people who have contributed their insights and experiences to make these materials relevant and accessible.
“This is part of our commitment to address the gender health gap and improve health outcomes for women and girls across the country."
The resources also provide links to trusted websites such as Bloody Brilliant and Endometriosis Cymru for further information.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.