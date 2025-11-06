The Welsh Government has confirmed “significant” investment of £15.75m over the next three-years to continue two vital schemes supporting unpaid carers.
The Short Breaks Scheme and Carers Support Fund provide a vital lifeline for thousands of carers across Wales, and both will now continue until 2029.
The Short Breaks Scheme, which enables unpaid carers of all ages to take personalised breaks from their caring responsibilities, delivered over 50,000 short breaks in its first three years.
The Carers Support Fund provides emergency financial assistance to unpaid carers on low incomes, helping them purchase essential items such as food, household goods or pay utility bills.
The fund supported 29,500 unpaid carers between April 2022 and April 2025.
