A flood alert has been issued along the Cardigan Bay coastline from the Menai Straits to Borth.
Natural Resources Wales has issued a warning for flooding due to high tides and weather conditions on Thursday 6 November.
The high tide is expected at 8.30pm when beaches, promenades, low-lying footpaths, roads and land will be vulnerable to flooding.
It follows a week of flood warnings in which Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service (MAWWFRS) have been “exceptionally busy” working to protect nearly 31,000 properties at risk of flooding.
The service is urging “vigilance” for the 24,000 properties at risk from river flooding and over 7,000 at risk of tidal flooding.
MAWWFRS is encouraging people to be proactive in taking steps to protect themselves and their properties from flooding - this will, in turn, help relieve pressure on emergency responders.
On 4 and 5 November the fire service received over 450 flood-related calls within 12 hours.
A major incident was declared on Wednesday in Whitland, Carmarthenshire, as crews rescued 48 people from a flooded retirement housing complex.
Flooding “is expected” in Pembrokeshire, whilst warnings have also been issued for the Teifi Valley as vehicles became stranded on 4 November.
Rob Tovey, Water Safety Manager for MAWWFRS, said: “We strongly advise against making any journeys during a flood.
“If travel is unavoidable, take extreme caution - never drive into flood water of unknown depth.
“Vehicles can float in just a few inches of water, and in fast-flowing water, they can be easily swept away.
“Water can also cause catastrophic damage to the vehicle components, leaving drivers stranded.
“We strongly urge people not to attempt to cross flood water on foot, as well as the risk of being swept away, there is also the risk of contamination from sewage, chemicals and other biological materials, as well as unseen underwater hazards such as lifted service covers and other trip and foot entrapments.
“We’ve seen a lot of footage circulating on social media of people playing in flood waters.
“While these videos may seem humorous, they depict extremely dangerous behaviour.
“Individuals are unknowingly putting themselves at risk of serious injury, illness, or even death.
“Please stay safe and keep away from flood water."
Residents living in flood-prone areas are encouraged to take the following precautions:
- Check that your household insurance cover is adequate and up to date.
- Keep a small stock of empty sandbags and sand – available from builders’ merchants and hardware shops, which can be used to protect doorways and air vents.
- Create a flood kit - include a torch, blankets, waterproof clothing, wellingtons, a portable battery-powered radio, first-aid kit, rubber gloves and key personal documents. (Keep it upstairs, if possible.)
- Stay informed, listen to local radio stations for news bulletins or call Floodline on 0845 988 1188 for advice.
- Sign up for flood alerts: Visit the Natural Resources Wales website to receive free flood warnings via phone or email.
While councils, the emergency services and Natural Resources Wales will assist where possible, individuals are primarily responsible for protecting their own property. If life is at risk, always call 999.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.