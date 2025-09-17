New x-ray equipment with better image quality and reliability is set to be rolled out to hospitals across North Wales.
The new equipment, which will be easier for NHS staff to use, supports a range of procedures and imaging requirements for patients and expose people to lower doses of x-rays when images are taken.
The funding will include new fluoroscopy systems at Ysbyty Gwynedd, as well as new mammography imaging equipment, used to examine the breast and is vital in helping to detect cancer and other breast diseases.
Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Jeremy Miles said: “This shows our commitment to replacing older equipment with new systems which are easier to use, better quality, more reliable and improve productivity and efficiency.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.