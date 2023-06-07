The Bluebell Inn in Llangurig has raised £295.95 for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal over a period of eight months.
The money was raised thanks to customers generously making donations using collections tins on the bar.
Regulars at the pub John and Sandra Edwards are both currently undergoing treatment at the chemo unit.
John contacted the chemo unit team to ask if they could have some collection tins, which the Bluebell Inn kindly put on the bar in support of the appeal.
Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “We are grateful to Bluebell Inn and their customers for their generous support.
“We are delighted to report that the appeal has now passed its target. However, given the current economic climate, we predict that construction costs will increase.
“Every penny raised, including future donations, will therefore go directly to the appeal fund, with any surplus funds used to support those affected by cancer across Ceredigion and mid Wales.”