In a speech at the Plaid Cymru conference on 23 March, Mr ap Gwynfor MS pointed to the Welsh Government’s failure to tackle the ever growing waiting lists, and detailed his party’s plans that included retention and training programme to recruit 500 more GPs over a two term period; restoring general practice budget to 8.7 per cent of the NHS spend, reversing a decade of cuts; ensure carers are paid at least £1 an hour above the real living wage; restoring pay levels for junior doctors; and creating contracts with the hours and flexibility that nurses need.