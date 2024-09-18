NHS reform is key to tackling record high waiting lists, Plaid Cymru has said, as a row between Wales’ new First Minister and NHS bosses over responsibility for the growing issue.
Eluned Morgan, who has vowed to tackle record waiting lists in Wales’ NHS said she wanted to pressure health board chief executives, “who are paid significant sums of money”, over the care they provide.
Morgan told the BBC that “chief executives of our health boards are paid a quarter of a million pounds a year, so let’s get them to be more accountable for the money that the taxpayers are giving them.”
But the Welsh NHS Confederation, which represents NHS health boards and their bosses, said said it is like "trying to run the NHS with one hand tied behind your back" when so many patients cannot be discharged into social care.
Director Darren Hughes suggested waiting lists could not be considered alone “but as part of the whole health and care system” and that all health boards faced a "huge challenge" in discharging medically fit patients "due to the immense pressures in social care.”
Plaid Cymru spokesperson for health and social care Mabon ap Gwynfor MS said Labour could not “keep doing the same things over and over and expect different results” when it comes to the NHS.
Latest figures reveal 615,300 patients were on waiting lists in Wales – with 23,418 waiting more than two years for treatment.
Mr ap Gwynfor also said that NHS reforms are “key” to tackle waiting times.
“Labour lost control of the NHS a long time ago yet continues to blame everyone else for its own failings,” he said.
“With a staggering 600,000 people on waiting lists in Wales - the highest on record – it’s clear that Labour cannot keep doing the same things over and over and expect different results.
“If the NHS is to live for another 75 years, it needs reforming.
“Yet the First Minister has made it clear that reforms aren’t on the cards until waiting lists come down.
“The First Minister this week blamed health board bosses for these failures despite managing the health portfolio until very recently.
“She has also blamed the people of Wales for their health conditions, and blaming patients for turning up to A&E.
“It seems that it is always someone else’s fault while this Labour Government refuses to take any responsibility.”