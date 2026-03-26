Thanks to donations, Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, has been able to fund refurbishments and new seating worth over £1,500 for the relatives’ room in the Critical Care Unit (ICU) at Glangwili Hospital.
The relatives’ room has been freshly painted and has new seating for relatives of ICU patients to sit down and relax whilst away from intensive care environment.
The ICU also received a generous donation from the Glangwili Hospital League of Friends which funded the mural.
Tammy Bowen, Senior Sister, said: "We are very grateful that charitable donations have enabled us to make improvements to the relatives’ room in the ICU.
“The relatives room provides a private, comforting space for families to spend time together away from the clinical environment. It offers a place to rest, reflect, and support one another during what can often be a challenging and emotional time.
“The newly refurbished room includes a calming mural and a range of information leaflets to help provide peace and reassurance for relatives with loved ones admitted to Critical Care.”
Nicola Llewelyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”
For more details about the charity and how you can help support local NHS patients and staff, go to https://hywelddahealthcharities.nhs.wales/
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.