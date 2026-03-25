Wales will set clearer standards for mental health and self-harm services across the NHS and social care.

Two new quality statements define the outcomes and standards which services must deliver, from same-day open access support to trauma-informed care for people who have self-harmed.

The Mental Health Quality Statement sets out nine core components to redesign services around the goal of open access care, moving away from traditional tiered models toward a more flexible, recovery-focused system.

The Self-harm Quality Statement identifies six pillars of high-quality care: immediate treatment, trauma-informed support, continuity of care, safety planning, holistic signposting, and skilled responders.

Health Secretary Jeremy Miles: “These standards will ensure people have access to consistent, compassionate and effective mental health support wherever they are in Wales.”