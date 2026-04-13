Hywel Dda University Health Board’s Same Day Emergency Care unit at Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen has reopened to patients and staff.
Hywel Dda’s Chief Executive Dr Phil Kloer visited the refurbished building for a tour of the facilities and to meet staff and patients.
The major refurbishment work was possible thanks to £2m of Welsh Government funding that has been spent on providing more consultation rooms, an improved reception area, and a more pleasant environment for patients and staff.
It is expected that the new, improved SDEC will reduce pressures on the Emergency Department at Glangwili and is part of on-going efforts to improve patient experience across acute hospital sites and the Minor Injury Unit at Prince Philip Hospital.
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