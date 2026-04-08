South Caernarfon Creameries (SCC) has raised after raising £8,764 to help fund eight community defibrillators.
The money was raised through a walking challenge and the creamery’s Christmas raffle.
Support from Achub Bywyd Cymru helped secure funding for an eighth device.
The defibrillators will be installed in Llanbrynmair, Penmorfa, Llanbedrog, Beddgelert, Cerrigydrudion, Llandwrog and Penmachno - sites nominated by residents to ensure the devices are placed where they are needed most.
Alan Wyn Jones, SCC’s Managing Director said: “This has been a real community effort and we’re incredibly proud of what has been achieved together.
“All defibs will be installed in locations nominated by local residents, ensuring they are placed where they are most needed within the community.
“Every defib installed has the potential to save a life and we’re grateful to everyone who donated, took part in the walk, bought raffle tickets or helped nominate locations.”
Once installed and registered, the creamery hopes to continue working with Achub Bywyd Cymru to offer awareness sessions to show people what to do in an emergency.
The initiative has been shortlisted for a Local Community Award at the Wales Food and Drink Awards in Swansea on 16 April.
Mr Jones added: “To be shortlisted is a real honour and reflects the creamery’s commitment to supporting the communities we serve. We’re delighted that this initiative has received wider recognition.
North Wales Save a Life Cymru’s Community Coordinator Tomos Hughes said: “Early access to a defibrillator can save lives, which is why this initiative is so important to rural communities. If someone collapses and is not breathing normally, a bystander should call 999 immediately. The call handler will provide CPR instructions and direct another person to the nearest registered defibrillator. By supporting South Caernarfon Creameries and local communities to increase access to these vital, life‑saving devices, more people can be helped in an emergency.”
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