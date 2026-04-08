North Wales Save a Life Cymru’s Community Coordinator Tomos Hughes said: “Early access to a defibrillator can save lives, which is why this initiative is so important to rural communities. If someone collapses and is not breathing normally, a bystander should call 999 immediately. The call handler will provide CPR instructions and direct another person to the nearest registered defibrillator. By supporting South Caernarfon Creameries and local communities to increase access to these vital, life‑saving devices, more people can be helped in an emergency.”