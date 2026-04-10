Plans to expand an Aberaeron town centre delicatessen into a Grade-II-listed Georgian former council archive storage building have been approved.
Eli Viscido of Deli Lazzaro applied to Ceredigion County Council for the change of use of a former storage building to extend the delicatessen at 18 Market Street.
A supporting statement said of the Grade-II-listed building: “In more recent years, the building has been used as archive storage for Ceredigion County Council in which the building has been handed back to the landlord therefore allowing the current tenant/applicant to find an alternative use in bringing this building back to life.
“Customers will be able to utilise this space for additional seating whilst appreciating the history associated with the building going from a grand imposing Georgian building to the front to the more subservient agricultural status at the rear.
“The proposed works to the building have been incorporated in a sympathetic manner allowing the building to be restored, whilst improving the functionality of the space and brining the building back to life with a use that will be used in conjunction with the existing business at Deli Lazzaro.
“The proposed works that include the change of use of storage building into deli café extension, the erection of the proposed extensions and the creation of the outdoor covered seating area will not only benefit the business in terms of its asset and employment but will also enhance and preserve this fine example of a Georgian property in the town centre of Aberaeron.”
Council planning officers, approving the application subject to conditions, said “the scheme overall is considered to be appropriate, however some conditions are required in relation to amenity and ecology, along with clarification that the consent would not regularise the upvc windows and doors that have been installed in the rear of the building.”
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