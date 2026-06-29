NHS staff are to hike the length of the Ceredigion coastline to raise awareness and funds for “vital” equipment for Fatty Liver Disease.
Fatty Liver Disease is now the third biggest cause of death in the UK, and is becoming the fastest-growing cause of cancer-related deaths.
A team of three from Bronglais Hospital’s Hepatology (liver) department, Donna Blinston, Chloe Lewis and Ethel Jenkins, will be hiking 73 miles from Machynlleth to St Dogmaels along the coastal path for their patients this September.
Donna Blinston, an award-winning Hepatology Advanced Nurse Practitioner, said: “Every day we see firsthand the difference our team makes to people living with liver disease and their families, providing specialist care, support, and hope during some of the most difficult times.
“The walk will be physically demanding, with long distances, steep climbs, and whatever the Welsh weather throws at us, but it’s nothing compared to the challenges our patients face daily.
“We’re doing this to give something back and help ensure our team can continue delivering life-changing care and early intervention services.
Along the way they will be joined by dietitians, diabetes nurses, cardiac nurses and drug and alcohol staff as they complete their challenge, aged 32-60-years-old.
During the three-day challenge, they will be hosting talks and Q&A’s on Aberystwyth Promenade on Friday 25 September and Aberaeron on Saturday 26 September for those who want to find out more about Fatty Liver Disease and how to protect the liver. Open to the pubic, they encourage especially those with high cholesterol, high blood pressure or diabetes to come along.
Aiming to raise £2,000, the money raised will go towards buying “vital” equipment to expand their regular in-community liver health events.
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