Shearing competition raises £2,000 for Bronglais Chemo Appeal

By Cambrian News reporter  
Wednesday 23rd November 2022 2:00 pm
Cneifio Bont Shears saw 120 competitors take part, raising £2,000
Cneifio Bont Shears saw 120 competitors take part, raising £2,000 for the appeal (Picture supplied )

Organisers and competitors in the Cneifio Bont Shears competition raised £2,000 for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal.

The annual shearing and wool handling contest, held at Bont Pavilion, in Pontrhydfendigaid, featured 120 competitors from all over Wales.

Committee chairman Gerallt Evans said: “It was a very good day, enjoyed by all, part of the shearing circuit. The Wales wool handling team for the Shearing and Wool Handing World Championship was also chosen on the day.

“We are pleased to have raised £2,000 for the appeal. Cancer touches us all, including our committee, and a new chemotherapy day unit at Bronglais Hospital will we hope make a big difference.”

Cneifio Bont Shears raised £2,000 which was then presented to representatives of the Bronglais Chemo Appeal
Cneifio Bont Shears raised £2,000 which was then presented to representatives of the Bronglais Chemo Appeal (Picture supplied )

Gerallt added: “A big thank you to everyone who came to ‘Bont Shears’, including the sponsors, competitors, farmers for the lambs, judges, and those who gave their time so that we could hold the event.”

Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “We are delighted to report that the appeal has now passed its target.

“However, given the current economic climate, we predict that construction costs will increase. Every penny raised, including future donations, will therefore go directly to the appeal fund, with any surplus funds used to support those affected by cancer across mid Wales.

“We are grateful to the Cneifio Bont Shears Committee for their support and to everyone else who has donated to help us reach our target.”

For more on the appeal go to: www.hywelddahealthcharities­.org.uk

