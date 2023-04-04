Orian Hopkin, secretary of the League of Friends, said: “Unfortunately, since the beginning of the pandemic, the League of Friends has not been in a position to hold any fundraising events. The committee is therefore especially grateful to the members of Sgarmes for donating the proceeds of their concert. The money will be used to support the work of Bronglais General Hospital and health workers working in the local community. Recently the League used funds to purchase a ‘camel’ to allow the staff of Ystwyth Ward to lift patients from the floor in a safe and dignified manner, and 30 special cushions which prevent bedsores for residents of Hafan y Waun.”