AN Aberystwyth-based singing group has raised thousands of pounds for Bronglais Hospital’s League of Friends.
Elinor Powell’s Sgarmes met with Lloyd Evans, treasurer of the hospital group, to present a cheque for £8,125. The money was raised on 22 December at the Sgarmes Singalong 2022, a Christmas concert that saw the group take to Great Hall stage of Aberystwyth Arts Centre to entertain the crowd and raise money for a cause close to their hearts. The singalong was the third one for Sgarmes, with the first and second taking place in 2018 and 2019.
Like so many events, the pandemic prevented the group from putting the fundraiser on in 2020 and 2021, but they returned to the stage for another singalong last December, when they were joined special guests including Meibion Y Mynydd and Elinor’s children’s choir, Sgarmangels.
Since the first singalong in 2018, Elinor Powell’s group has raised £18,140 for Bronglais Hospital’s League of Friends. The money is raised through ticket sales and from the proceeds of a raffle. Prizes at the last concert included a £250 M&S hamper, a night in The Cliff Hotel and Spa, Cardigan, and tickets to the Wardens’ pantomime, Mother Goose.
Commenting on the success of the fundraising concerts, and why Sgarmes want to keep raising more money through them, Elinor said: “Thank you so much to everyone for supporting us through our Christmas singalongs. Our audiences are always really generous and we raise a vast amount on the night!
“I feel strongly about keeping the money in Aberystwyth. The League of Friends not only contributes to Bronglais but also to Hafan Y Waun, Blood Bikes Wales and any other care facility in Aberystwyth requesting help. It’s a fabulous charity which we’ll all benefit from at some point in our lives.
“Our next singalong is already booked in at the arts centre for Friday, 22 December, and tickets will be on sale this summer.”
Lloyd said some of the money raised has been used to buy a camel lifting cushion for Ystwyth Ward.
A hospital spokesperson said: “Your generous donation to purchase the ‘camel’ will allow staff to lift patients from the floor in a safe and dignified manner, reducing the risk of injuries associated with manual lifting techniques. From all the staff on Ystwyth Ward, thank you very much.”
Orian Hopkin, secretary of the League of Friends, said: “Unfortunately, since the beginning of the pandemic, the League of Friends has not been in a position to hold any fundraising events. The committee is therefore especially grateful to the members of Sgarmes for donating the proceeds of their concert. The money will be used to support the work of Bronglais General Hospital and health workers working in the local community. Recently the League used funds to purchase a ‘camel’ to allow the staff of Ystwyth Ward to lift patients from the floor in a safe and dignified manner, and 30 special cushions which prevent bedsores for residents of Hafan y Waun.”