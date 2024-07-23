Social connections “play a vital role in our health and wellbeing and can be a contributory factor in some peoples’ experience of poorer health outcomes than others,” a new report has found.
‘No one left behind’, a new report from Public Health Wales examines the potential impacts of future trends on social connectedness and community networks.
It found that people are living longer and having fewer children, with the average UK family size steadily decreasing and projections suggesting more multi-generational and single-person households.
While multi-generational living could contribute to increased financial security and more resources for care, “there is the risk that more deprived families could be forced into situations where homes are overcrowded and strained”.
Single person households could experience increased isolation.
Menna Thomas from Public Health Wales said: “The way we interact with each other and build our communities is likely to see continuing change as our online worlds expand and we begin to see technologies such as artificial intelligence having a deeper impact.
“At the same time, Wales’ demographic makeup is shifting as people live longer lives and have fewer children.
“These changes will impact our relationships and participation in social networks which has a direct influence on health and wellbeing.”