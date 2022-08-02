Something fishy on Angharad ward
Nurse Eleri Davies is seen with the new aquarium (Hywel Dda Charities )
THANKS to donations from local communities and from Tesco, there’s something fishy going on at Angharad children’s ward in Bronglais Hospital.
Hywel Dda Health Charities has purchased a £1,200 digital aquarium which has been located in the corridor of the ward.
Paul Harries, health care specialist, said: “The aquarium helps us provide a calming and therapeutic environment for the children and young people that we see on the ward, and is a much-needed distraction.”
Nursery nurse Eleri Davies is seen with the new aquarium, which can display lots of different videos.
