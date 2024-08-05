A state of the art health and wellbeing hub at the former Carmarthen Debenhams site will be opened in early 2025, Hywel Dda Health Board has said.
Carmarthenshire residents will be able to access community health services at the Health and Wellbeing Hwb that are being provided by Hywel Dda University Health Board, as well as Carmarthenshire County Council and the University of Wales Trinity Saint David.
Carmarthenshire County Council will also be introducing a unique leisure-time offering for the area, located on the first floor of the hub.
Alongside health and wellbeing services, the repurposed building will partner with Actif Sport and Leisure to facilitate a new 24-hour gym, which will include top of the range equipment, and flexible fitness suites for group and individual workouts.
The work is being undertaken by lead contractor Bouygues UK.
The funding to deliver on this prestigious building includes, £7m from Welsh Government Integration and Rebalancing Capital Fund [IRCF], and funding of £18m from the UK Government.
The entertainment centre will also house a café and party rooms, so families can socialise together.
Work commenced at the site last week and the hub is expected to be open to the public in early 2026.