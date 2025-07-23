On 12 July David Lee Jones was in Gwynedd when he had a stroke and was rushed to the Aberystwyth hospital. He was treated within the “golden hour”, avoiding any long-lasting symptoms.
The 65-year-old from Liverpool is shocked to learn of the proposed downgrade to Bronglais’Hospital’s stroke services, which is currently out for consultation.
The proposals would see some rehabilitative and treatment options moved to a south Wales hospital - the treatment that saved David, thrombolysis, would still be available at Bronglais.
David said: “I was given the injection within 25 minutes of arriving - the team said the reason why I’ve made such a miraculous recovery is that I got the treatment so quickly.
“If that hospital wasn’t there and I had to go to Carmarthen, things would look very different for me.
“If they take away Aberystwyth, people in mid Wales don’t stand a chance.”
On that fateful Saturday afternoon David started to lose his coordination at the Tal-y-Llyn Ty’n y Cornel Hotel.
After discovering David would have to wait 90 minutes for an ambulance, the hotel chef, Jamie, drove him to Aberystwyth so that he would arrive during the “golden hour”.
The golden hour is the first 60 minutes after a stroke begins, when there is the greatest chance of restoring blood flow and avoiding permanent damage.
Though he had lost the ability to speak and movement on his left side, David’s speech returned 20 minutes after receiving thrombolysis - a treatment that breaks down blood clots - and he was discharged three days later.
Truck driver David has warned against further cuts after the care he received.
He said: “It’s disgusting, it’s a death sentence. They say it will just be some services at the beginning and they will end up closing it later down the line.
“Why on earth would you take apart a well-oiled machine?
“Everyone there knows their jobs and are all brilliant at it.”
Hywel Dda University Health Board say that initial treatments for stroke patients will be available under all of the proposals.
Medical Director Dr Mark Henwood said after an assessment at Bronglais, “patients who have more serious strokes are already transferred by ambulance to Bristol for a treatment called thrombectomy and this would continue.”
He added: “The options in the Clinical Services Plan consultation involve subsequent care for stroke patients.
“In option A, Bronglais stroke patients would be transferred to stroke units at either Prince Philip Hospital, in Llanelli, or Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest, for their ongoing inpatient hospital care.
“In option B, because the stroke unit at Prince Philip Hospital would have specialists available across more hours of the day, Bronglais patients would be transferred there for ongoing inpatient treatment.
“Typically stroke patients will stay in hospital for 1-2 weeks depending on the severity of the case.”
Public can respond to the consultation until 31 August on the website https://hduhb.nhs.wales/about-us/healthier-mid-and-west-wales/clinical-services-plan-consultation/
