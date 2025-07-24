A Bow Street man who damaged an Aberystwyth shop door and stole a drink from another shop has been fined by magistrates.
David Murrell, of 63 Tregerddan, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 23 July.
The 40-year-old pleaded guilty to damaging the shop door of Cilhaul Carfts on Great Darkgate Street in Aberystwyth on 1 June.
Murrell also pleaded guilty to stealing a can of Four Loko from the Spar store on Terrace Road in Aberystwyth on 15 June.
Magistrates fined Murrell a total of £120 and ordered him to pay compensation to Cilhaul Crafts of £150 for the damage, and £3.65 to the Spar store for the theft.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.
