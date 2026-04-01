A strengthened system for raising concerns about NHS care has come into force - the biggest reform of how complaints are handled in almost 15 years.
Listening to People replaces the Putting Things Right process, and introduces a two-stage process – an early resolution stage focused on quickly understanding and resolving concerns and a formal investigation stage.
Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Jeremy Miles said: "The NHS works hard to ensure the best possible care is available for everyone, but we know that sometimes things can and do go wrong.
“This improved system will significantly strengthen the existing NHS concerns process, ensuring complaints can be made easily and are dealt with in a compassionate, effective and timely manner."
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