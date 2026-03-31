Tributes have been paid to “a caring and considerate” man who died following a collision in Pwllheli.
Elis Alan Ogilvy-Bardsley, who was 20 years old, died on Saturday, 28 March, following the collision on the A499 between Llanaelhearn and Y Ffor.
Elis lived in Pwllheli with his mum, dad, younger sister and brother.
In a heartfelt tribute his family said: “Elis was a caring and considerate son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin.
“We will miss watching him laugh, joke and play with his younger siblings who looked up to him and loved the time they spent together having fun.
“He enjoyed spending time with his friends, travelling and supporting the Wales and Man United football teams.
“He’d often be found having banter with his co-workers in Asda and had been accepted to Bangor University where he was looking forward to studying Media.
“We will forever miss how he lit up every room, how people would gravitate toward him and that he was always the life and soul of the party.
“We are heartbroken that Elis has been tragically taken from us. Our lives have been changed forever as a family.
“We ask that our privacy is respected as we come to terms with our loss.”
Officers continue to support Elis’s family.
We are continuing to appeal to anybody with information that could assist our investigation and request they contact officers via our website, or by calling 101, quoting reference 26000247901.
Local MP Liz Saville Roberts also paid tribute.
“I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic death of a young man in a road accident near Y Ffôrm Pwllheli,” she said.
“My heart goes out to his family and to his friends. I am also thinking of those who were injured in this incident. I also thank the emergency services for their response in challenging circumstances.”
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