Thanks to the new rule that delays surgeries for those living in Powys who receive care in English hospitals, many people are waiting up to 104 weeks (two years) for treatment, whilst facing increasing daily pain and extra costs as a consequence.
A residents-led campaign to tackle the treatment wait times, Better Lives in Powys (BLIP), found 83 per cent of respondents are finding it harder to work due to wait times, 76 per cent are facing extra costs such as transport, and 5 per cent are being forced to use food banks.
Mel Wallace, a BLIP organiser, said on the survey with 82 respondents: “When you consider this is only snapshot of what is happening in Powys, as some people don't have social media or don't even know this policy is putting them on the back foot, then there will be considerably more people suffering as a result of this unfair postcode policy.”
Last summer Powys Teaching Health Board (PTHB) requested English hospitals delay treatment, as the health board couldn’t afford the speed at which English hospitals were completing hip and knee surgeries.
Carol Handcock from Machynlleth had already been waiting over a year for a hip replacement at Gobowen when she was told her wait had doubled.
She wasn’t told until the same month of her original surgery date: “The hospital said it was cancelled as Powys had run out of money and would not fund it. If I lived in England, I’d have had it done in less than half the time.”
The 78-year-old will now wait 107 weeks for her surgery, scheduled for this June.
Until then, the retired BnB owner is unable to take her dog out and struggles to leave the house, which is on a steep hill.
She describes the arthritis as “bone on bone” and “absolute agony”, and is developing referred pain in her knee, which was successfully replaced only five years ago.
Member of the Senedd for Montgomeryshire, Russell George, successfully won a Senedd vote in late March to ensure the future Welsh government would prevent any health boards from delaying treatments in England.
It was also revealed that less than 0.1 per cent of the 2025 £120m additional funding to address wait times went to Powys.
BLIP has meanwhile written to the Future Generations Commissioner, submitted evidence to a Westminster inquiry, and is awaiting PTHB’s response to their 14 questions submitted a month ago.
A PTHB spokesperson said they were unable to comment on individual cases, adding that some treatment delays were actually caused by English providers: “The 104-week referral to treatment standard is being achieved for nearly all patients.
“However, some providers have experienced challenges in consistently achieving this standard.
“We continue to work closely with these providers through regular performance and contract review arrangements to support improvement.”
Are you affected by these wait times? Fill in the BLIP survey here - https://www.betterlivesinpowys.co.uk/projects
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